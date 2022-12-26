Explosions reported in Russian city of Engels

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions and air raid sirens were reported in Engels, Russia overnight on Dec. 25, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing local Russian Telegram channels.

The city is home to Russia's Engels air base, located around 730 kilometers southeast of Moscow and hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine, where two massive blasts occurred on Dec. 5 in what was believed to be a Ukrainian drone attack on the site.

While Kyiv did not officially claim responsibility for the attacks on the air base, Ukrainian officials made cheeky comments about the blasts on social media.

Tu-95 long-range bombers that Russia stations at Engels form a significant component of its strategic nuclear arsenal. The bombers have been used to take part in cruise missile strikes against Ukraine.

