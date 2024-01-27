Explosions reported in Kremenchuk, Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks caused a fire at an industrial site in Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, Governor Filip Pronin reported on Jan. 27.

Explosions were also reported in Kharkiv around 8 p.m., Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported, urging residents to take shelter.

Information about the number of victims was still being clarified at 8 p.m. local time, but first responders were reportedly sent to the site, Pronin said.

Attacks on Poltava Oblast have increased in November and December. Falling debris from a drone intercepted during a Dec. 20 attack on Poltava Oblast damaged a local residence without casualties.

Russian forces have regularly launched brutal attacks against Kharkiv, often targeting civilian areas, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Russia's latest mass missile attack on Jan. 23 killed at least 11 Kharkiv residents, including a child, and injured 70.