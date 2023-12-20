Drone damages house in Poltava Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Falling debris from a drone intercepted during a Dec. 20 attack on Poltava Oblast damaged a local residence, Governor Filip Pronin reported.

Pronin said the drone wreckage struck a house in the Myrhorod district. According to preliminary reports, no residents were injured in the attack.

"In the morning, a specialized commission will work at the site to record the damage," he said.

He also said the owners of the home received financial assistance.

Earlier this week, Pronin reported that explosions occurred at an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast's Kremenchuk. The governor did not disclose the cause of the explosions.

Attacks on Poltava Oblast have increased in November and December. A Nov. 4 missile strike left one woman dead and two children injured.