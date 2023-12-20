Skip to content
Drone damages house in Poltava Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert December 21, 2023 12:27 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Falling debris from a drone intercepted during a Dec. 20 attack on Poltava Oblast damaged a local residence, Governor Filip Pronin reported.

Pronin said the drone wreckage struck a house in the Myrhorod district. According to preliminary reports, no residents were injured in the attack.

"In the morning, a specialized commission will work at the site to record the damage," he said.

He also said the owners of the home received financial assistance.

Earlier this week, Pronin reported that explosions occurred at an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast's Kremenchuk. The governor did not disclose the cause of the explosions.

Attacks on Poltava Oblast have increased in November and December. A Nov. 4 missile strike left one woman dead and two children injured.

Ukraine war latest: Russia advances up to 2 kilometers near Avdiivka in 2 months; 4 children injured in Kherson
Key developments on Dec. 20: * Russian attacks injure nine people, including 4 children, in Kherson * Military reports Russia moves up to 2 kilometers near Avdiivka in 2 months, loses 20,000 soldiers * General Staff reports Russia using low-quality, defective North Korean shells * Poll shows ma…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

