Update: Death toll of Russian Jan. 23 strike on Kharkiv rises to 11

The death toll of a Russian missile attack against Kharkiv on Jan. 23 has risen to 11 as a 61-year-old woman died due to injuries in the hospital, the Kharkiv prosecutor’s office said on Jan. 26.

Russia’s mass missile attack on Jan. 23, targeting mainly Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Pavlohrad, has already killed 12 people and injured over 80, according to the latest numbers.

Emergency services cleared the debris of a five-story building in Khrakiv on Jan. 24.

Ten people were found dead, and approximately 30 victims of Russia’s strike were taken to the hospital. Two women and a man were in serious condition.

Russia began intensifying its attacks against Ukraine's cities and infrastructure as the temperatures dropped, echoing its strategy from last winter.