Explosions reported in Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia amid ongoing Russian missile attack across Ukraine

Explosions were reported in the cities of Khmelnytskyi and Zaporizhzhia amid the ongoing Russian missile attack across Ukraine on the afternoon of Dec. 31.

Earlier in the day, explosions were reported in Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts during the nationwide air raid alert. Multiple reports on social media also said that the air defense was working in Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

The Kyiv City State Administration confirmed that the air defense was working in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Earlier on Dec. 31, the U.K. Defense Ministry said that Russia would likely strike at Ukraine over holidays to undermine people's morale.