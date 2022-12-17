Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Cabinet Ministry: Ukraine to open around 10,000 new ‘invincibility centers'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2022 11:05 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine intends to triple the number of “invincibility centers” across the country, the Cabinet Ministry announced on Dec. 17.

Set up in tents or at public institutions like schools, the “invincibility centers” offer people the ability to warm up, charge their phones, and connect to the internet.

Following Russia’s Nov. 23 missile attacks that shut down electricity, heating, water supply, and mobile communication across Ukraine, authorities said they set up over 5,000 such centers to help residents cope with the attacks.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the centers will be “unified” so as to provide Ukrainians with the same services across centers.

“This will satisfy the critical needs of people during the restoration of infrastructure destroyed by the enemy,” he said.

The “invincibility centers” will be in either tents or vehicles, and their numbers will be determined by Ukrainian authorities.

The centers will work around the clock, providing generators and fuel for heat and communication, as well as hygiene products and medical staff, including psychologists.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
