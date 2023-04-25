Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
RFE/RL: Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia on April 25

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 26, 2023 12:57 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia late in the evening of April 25, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

There is no official confirmation on the source of at least two explosion sounds at this time.

On April 24, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia overnight as an air alert went off at around 2:40 a.m.

According to the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Russian troops launched 86 attacks on 13 settlements in the region on April 19.

When Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast’s village of Mala Tokmachka on April 20, they killed a family of two.

Russian forces regularly shell Zaporizhzia Oblast and have increased the number of troops in the region, according to Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

