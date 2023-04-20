Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills family

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast’s village of Mala Tokmachka on April 20, killing a family of two, according to the regional administration.

A 54-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were killed in their own yard when a Russian projectile hit it, reads the report.

Russia also shelled the village of Kamianske, injuring a 62-year-old woman, the local authorities said. She was returning home with the humanitarian help she had received for herself and her neighbors, they added.

Both Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske are located close to the front line in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, part of which has been occupied by Russia during the full-scale invasion.

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Russian troops launched 86 attacks on 13 settlements in the region on April 19.