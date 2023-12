This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia overnight on April 24, Suspilne news outlet reported.

According to the news outlet, an air alert went off at around 2:40 a.m.

On April 20, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast, hitting the village of Mala Tokmachka and killing a family of two.

A 54-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were reportedly killed while in their yard during the attack.