Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Explosions reported in occupied Dzhankoi, Crimea

by Martin Fornusek June 22, 2023 1:45 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Residents of the occupied city of Dzhankoi in Crimea reported a large number of explosions in the area, Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Denys Chystikov said on NV radio on June 22.

“There was panic in Dzhankoi this morning. Local residents are talking about a large number of explosions in this area, but the occupation administration keeps quiet,” he said.

According to Chistikov, there are also reports of a destruction of a transformer near Kerch from last night.

Earlier today, Russia-installed proxies in Crimea and Kherson reported strikes against several bridges in the area. The Chonhar Bridge, a key connection between the peninsula and Ukraine’s mainland, was reportedly damaged.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
