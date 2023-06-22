Explosions reported in occupied Dzhankoi, Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Residents of the occupied city of Dzhankoi in Crimea reported a large number of explosions in the area, Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Denys Chystikov said on NV radio on June 22.

“There was panic in Dzhankoi this morning. Local residents are talking about a large number of explosions in this area, but the occupation administration keeps quiet,” he said.

According to Chistikov, there are also reports of a destruction of a transformer near Kerch from last night.

Earlier today, Russia-installed proxies in Crimea and Kherson reported strikes against several bridges in the area. The Chonhar Bridge, a key connection between the peninsula and Ukraine’s mainland, was reportedly damaged.