Explosion reported in Russian-occupied Mariupol

There was an explosion on May 26 near Azovstal, a steel plant in Russian-occupied Mariupol, the exiled Mariupol city council reported.

More information will be provided as it comes in, the city council said.

A photo published by the city council shows a pillar of smoke near the steel plant.

Azovstal became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance at the onset of the full-scale Russian invasion, as Ukrainian soldiers valiantly defended the plant despite being outmatched in firepower.

The siege of Mariupol lasted until the end of May 2022 when the city fell under Russian occupation.