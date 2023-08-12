Explosion reported in Russian-occupied Berdiansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion occurred in the Russian-occupied city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast around noon on Aug. 12, Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the exiled mayor of occupied Mariupol, reported.

According to Andriushchenko, the explosion likely occurred in the port area as Berdiansk is located on the Azov Sea coastline.

Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of occupied Melitopol, also reported an explosion in Berdiansk, saying that locals reported "a large fire in the Kolonia neighborhood."

Andriushchenko also said that people in the Mariupol district, "between Yalta and Urzuf, hear explosions" and see smoke in the sky "in Zaporizhzhia Oblast direction." He did not provide additional details.

There have been increased attacks inside Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory and on Russian territory in recent months.

On Aug. 12, multiple Russian media outlets reported a Ukrainian strike on the Crimean Bridge as videos showing smoke rising near the bridge emerged online.

Russian proxy head of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said that air defense had intercepted two missiles over the Kerch Strait, adding that the Crimean Bridge was not damaged.

However, Russian media Mash reported that the traffic on the bridge was halted due to the threat of another strike.