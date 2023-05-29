Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Exiled local authorities: Ukraine strikes Russian positions in occupied Berdiansk

by Martin Fornusek May 29, 2023 9:32 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine launched an attack on Russian positions in Russian-occupied Berdiansk in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the exiled local authorities reported on May 29.

At least five strikes were allegedly conducted on the evening of May 28, the authorities said, while local Telegram channels reported explosions near the airport.

The footage by local residents shared on the Berdiansk Today channel allegedly showed rising columns of smoke near Berdiansk.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify either of the claims.

This is not the first reported strike in the occupied city.

Local Telegram channels and illegal occupation administration in Zaporizhzhia Oblast reported strikes on May 25, and the Ukrainian exiled authorities claimed a successful attack on Russian positions on May 27.

The strikes on Berdiansk come as Ukraine steps up its attacks on Russian military bases and ammunition depots in occupied territories ahead of an anticipated counteroffensive.

On May 27, the BBC released an interview with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, in which he said that the counteroffensive had not begun, but Ukraine continues to attack Russian control centers and Russian military equipment.

He stressed that such operations have been ongoing since the beginning of the full-scale war in February 2022.

Author: Martin Fornusek
