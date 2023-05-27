Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Exiled local authorities: Ukraine attack on Russian military positions in occupied Berdiansk results in casualties

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 27, 2023 5:36 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine launched an attack on Russian military positions in the Russian-occupied town of Berdiansk in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the exiled local authorities said on May 27, claiming that many Russian soldiers were killed in the strike.

Senior Ukrainian officials have not commented on the reported Berdiansk strike, which comes as Ukraine steps up its attacks on Russian military bases and ammunition depots in occupied territories ahead of an anticipated counteroffensive.

Ukrainian Telegram channels reported on May 27 that local residents heard several blasts in Berdiansk from the direction of the cable manufacturing plant Azovkabel.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the reported attack either.

Earlier in the day, the BBC released an interview with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, in which he said that the counteroffensive had not begun, but Ukraine continues to attack Russian control centers and Russian military equipment. He stressed that such operations have been ongoing since the beginning of the full-scale war in February 2022.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
