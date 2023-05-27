Exiled local authorities: Ukraine attack on Russian military positions in occupied Berdiansk results in casualties

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine launched an attack on Russian military positions in the Russian-occupied town of Berdiansk in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the exiled local authorities said on May 27, claiming that many Russian soldiers were killed in the strike.

Senior Ukrainian officials have not commented on the reported Berdiansk strike, which comes as Ukraine steps up its attacks on Russian military bases and ammunition depots in occupied territories ahead of an anticipated counteroffensive.

Ukrainian Telegram channels reported on May 27 that local residents heard several blasts in Berdiansk from the direction of the cable manufacturing plant Azovkabel.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the reported attack either.

Earlier in the day, the BBC released an interview with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, in which he said that the counteroffensive had not begun, but Ukraine continues to attack Russian control centers and Russian military equipment. He stressed that such operations have been ongoing since the beginning of the full-scale war in February 2022.