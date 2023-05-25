Several explosions reported in Russian-occupied Berdiansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Several explosions were reported in the Russian occupied city of Berdiansk, located in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, late in the evening on May 25, multiple Ukrainian media outlets reported, citing local Telegram channels.

One channel, called "Insider Ukraine," posted videos and a photograph of the explosions, adding that Russian forces had recently transferred ammunition to the site of the attack. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify this claim.

Vladimir Rogov, a collaborator with the illegal occupation administration in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces had inflicted a "massive attack" on the city.

He added that first responders were at the site of the explosions and that information on damages and casualties was yet to be determined.

Berdiansk has been under Russian occupation since February 2022 and is located some 100 kilometers south of the front line.