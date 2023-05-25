Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Several explosions reported in Russian-occupied Berdiansk

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 1:41 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Several explosions were reported in the Russian occupied city of Berdiansk, located in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, late in the evening on May 25, multiple Ukrainian media outlets reported, citing local Telegram channels.

One channel, called "Insider Ukraine," posted videos and a photograph of the explosions, adding that Russian forces had recently transferred ammunition to the site of the attack. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify this claim.

Vladimir Rogov, a collaborator with the illegal occupation administration in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces had inflicted a "massive attack" on the city.

He added that first responders were at the site of the explosions and that information on damages and casualties was yet to be determined.

Berdiansk has been under Russian occupation since February 2022 and is located some 100 kilometers south of the front line.

Russia’s Kinzhal missile is not hypersonic. Nor is it invincible
When the Kremlin says something, it should always be taken with a grain of salt. When it says something about its military prowess, one should take the claim with an entire salt mine. For years, Russia’s Kinzhal missile was portrayed by the Kremlin’s propaganda machine as an invincible,
The Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
