Evacuations ordered for children near Kherson Oblast front lines

by Kris Parker September 15, 2023 1:34 AM 1 min read
An evacuation team equips boys with helmets and rescue vests after their families have been brought to Zaporizhzhia from the front line, Aug. 31 2023. (Photo by Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kherson Oblast Defense Council has ordered the mandatory evacuation of families with children from 31 settlements, Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced via Telegram on Sept. 14.

The areas to be evacuated are front-line settlements frequently targeted by Russian shelling.

During the early morning hours of Sept. 14, shelling in the village of Novodmitryk killed a six-year-old boy and wounded his 14-year-old brother. Three neighbors were wounded attempting to help the children, Prokudin said.

The governor also said that curfew hours have been adjusted and are now from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m., to correspond with daylight hours.

In recent weeks evacuations have been ordered from Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in response to intensifying Russian shelling.

The UN confirmed that over 550 children have been killed in Russia's full-scale invasion as of Sept. 10.

Author: Kris Parker
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
