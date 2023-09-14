Evacuations ordered for children near Kherson Oblast front lines

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kherson Oblast Defense Council has ordered the mandatory evacuation of families with children from 31 settlements, Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced via Telegram on Sept. 14.

The areas to be evacuated are front-line settlements frequently targeted by Russian shelling.

During the early morning hours of Sept. 14, shelling in the village of Novodmitryk killed a six-year-old boy and wounded his 14-year-old brother. Three neighbors were wounded attempting to help the children, Prokudin said.

The governor also said that curfew hours have been adjusted and are now from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m., to correspond with daylight hours.

In recent weeks evacuations have been ordered from Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in response to intensifying Russian shelling.

The UN confirmed that over 550 children have been killed in Russia's full-scale invasion as of Sept. 10.