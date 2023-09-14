Authorities: 2 injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a field near the village of Mykolaivka, Kherson Oblast, on Sept. 14, wounding two civilians, the regional administration reported.

The two men, aged 37 and 42, were hospitalized following the attack, according to the report.

There are several settlements in Kherson Oblast called Mykolaivka. Most likely, the regional authorities meant the one next to the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as it lies on the Kyiv-controlled territory, unlike others.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast on Sept. 13 and overnight killed a 7-year-old child and wounded eight more people, including the boy’s 14-year-old brother, the regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported earlier.

Russia launched 82 strikes against the region, firing 433 projectiles from various weapons, the official said. An educational facility near Kherson was hit, he added.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.



