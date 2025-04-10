The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United Kingdom
Edit post

'Not a peacekeeping force' — UK defense minister clarifies role of coalition troops after summit

by Abbey Fenbert and Alex Cadier and Anna Fratsyvir April 11, 2025 12:08 AM 3 min read
U.K. Defense Minister John Healy speaks during a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing's defense ministers at NATO headquarters on April 10, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Omar Havana/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Troops deployed to Ukraine to monitor a potential ceasefire as part of the "coalition of the willing" will not act as a traditional peacekeepers, but as a support to Ukraine's own forces, U.K. Defense Minister John Healy said on April 10.

The coalition, led by the U.K. and France, convened a summit of defense ministers at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on April 10. Representatives from  30 member countries discussed military planning and operational readiness in anticipation of a potential ceasefire.

While 15 countries have reportedly agreed to contribute troops to a "reassurance force," Healy said that these units should not be described as peacekeepers.

"This is not a peacekeeping force that will separate the currently warring sides down the line of contact," Healy told a press briefing in Brussels attended by a Kyiv Independent journalist.

"The most effective deterrence against renewed (Russian President Vladimir) Putin aggression, the best way of cementing a ceasefire is to strengthen the Ukrainian forces themselves."

Healy outlined the coalition's four strategic objectives following the summit: a safe sky, a secure sea, peace on land, and a strong Ukrainian military. In the coming weeks, the defense ministers intend to accelerate the planning process in each specific domain.

Planning is complicated by the "known unknowns" surrounding the precise terms of a future peace settlement, Healy acknowledged. The U.S. has been involved in multiple rounds of ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and Russia, but thus far Europe has been excluded from these discussions.

"In terms of the negotiations, this isn't about negotiations," Healy said.

"It's about being ready for the point after the negotiations, when we get a ceasefire and the prospect of a longer term peace. For Ukraine, they know that their best deterrence and the best guarantor of a durable peace is their own armed forces strength."

Healy said that fortifying Ukraine's military is essential to securing a lasting peace, something U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly identified as a top priority of his administration.

"The U.S. are looking to broker a lasting peace," Healy said.

"You won't have a lasting and durable peace unless there is a strength of deterrence inherent in the Ukrainian forces and sufficient to say to Putin: you cannot use this as an opportunity to reboot and invade."

Healy also urged Ukraine's allies to put additional pressure on Putin to force him into meaningful negotiations.

Bloomberg reported on April 9 that the coalition's efforts have been stymied by Washington's refusal to provide concrete security guarantees to Ukraine. While Trump has ruled out U.S. participation in the "reassurance force," France and the U.K. hope to secure U.S. airpower, intelligence support, or border surveillance as a backstop to the coalition's efforts.

At least 37 countries, including European, Asian, and Commonwealth nations, have been involved in the coalition's discussions. Members have pledged assistance in the form of troops, intelligence, weapons, and naval support.

Allied troops, which could number between 10,000 and 30,000, would likely work to secure strategic facilities in the rear while Ukrainian forces would continue to act as the main deterrent to Russian aggression.

"The future force that Ukraine wishes to establish and the support ... that they will get from nations led by the U.K. and France, as part of the coalition of willing, will be essentially part of deterring Russia for the future and giving the Ukrainians their sovereignty and their control and the best guarantee of peace for the future," Healy said.

Ukraine war latest: US ambassador to Ukraine to resign
Key developments on April 10: * US ambassador to Ukraine to resign, State Department tells Kyiv Independent * ‘Before I got there, I had never held a weapon’ — Ukraine shows interrogation of Chinese POWs * Ukraine won’t accept any limits on its army in talks with Russia, official says * Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, Alex Cadier, Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 8 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
7:57 PM
Video

Chinese POWs captured by Ukraine: What we know so far.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has carried out the first interrogation of two Chinese nationals captured while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, it announced on April 9. Here’s everything we know so far about the two POWs, as well as more than 160 other Chinese nationals reportedly serving in Russia’s Armed Forces, according to the documents seen by the Kyiv Independent.
5:46 PM

Fire breaks out at major Russian refinery in Khabarovsk Krai.

The blaze broke out in one of the facility’s technological units after gasoline reportedly leaked from a column and ignited, sources told the channel. According to Russian emergency services cited by the pro-government outlet Interfax, the fire spread across an area of approximately 100 square meters.
5:22 PM

Moldovan FM invites Musk to see impact of US aid amid USAID freeze.

Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi has extended a public invitation to Elon Musk to visit the country and see firsthand the impact of U.S. development aid, following the Trump administration’s suspension of USAID programs worldwide.
4:48 PM

Estonia passes law targeting Moscow-linked church ties.

The legislation aims to prevent foreign influence in Estonia’s religious sphere if it threatens national security, constitutional order, or public order, or if it promotes military aggression or incites war, according to the parliament’s press service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.