European Commission: Russia to face consequences if it moves nuclear weapons to Belarus

Peter Stano, the spokesperson for the European Commission on foreign policy issues, said that the European Union would react if Russia deployed its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus as announced by Moscow earlier, according to the European Pravda media outlet.



Stano did not specify what actions would be taken.



“We are ready for all scenarios, and we are reviewing our readiness as the events unfold," he said, adding that the EU also needs to hear what Belarus, "which is already complicit in this barbaric illegal aggression," says.



“But the fact is that this would be an escalation, which would create a threat to the security of Europe and will not remain without a reaction from the member states,” Stano said.



Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened on March 25 that his country intends to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus for training, the latest in Moscow's series of nuclear threats against Ukraine and the West.



Putin claimed that the agreement had already been made with Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who the Russian leader claims has "long" been asking for tactical nuclear weapons to be placed in the country's territory.



Putin said the "special storage facility" for tactical nuclear weapons would be ready by July 1.



On March 26, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reacted to Russia’s announcement, calling it an “irresponsible escalation and threat to European security.” Borrell added that Belarus, which acts as Russia's ally in the war against Ukraine, “can still stop it, it is their choice."



Meanwhile, according to the spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council John Kirby, the country has seen “no indication he (Putin) has any intention to use nuclear weapons, period, inside Ukraine.”