Borrell: Russia’s plan to station nuclear weapons in Belarus 'threatens European security'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2023 8:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On March 26, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called Russia’s decision to deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, for which a storage facility is to be built in summer this year, an “irresponsible escalation and threat to European security.”

Borrell added that Belarus, which acts as Russia's ally in the war against Ukraine, “can still stop it, it is their choice.”

According to Borrell, the European Union is ready for new sanctions in response to Russia’s actions announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 25 in an interview with Russian state media.

Russia plans to complete the construction of a tactical nuclear weapons storage facility in Belarus, which shares nearly 400 kilometers of border with Poland, by the beginning of July.

Putin said that this decision was made in response to the U.K.'s decision to supply Ukraine with standard depleted uranium rounds for their Challenger 2 tanks.

At the same time US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that at present the White House sees no signs indicating that Putin's plan to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus will actually be implemented.

“We're just going to have to watch and see where this one goes,” Kirby said in an interview with CBS on March 26. “We have not seen any indication that he's made good on this pledge, or moved any nuclear weapons around.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
