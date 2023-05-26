Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: NATO unlikely to offer Ukraine swift membership, considers 'upgraded relationship' instead

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 2:44 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) and President Volodymyr Zelensky speak at a news conference in Kyiv on April 20, 2023. (Photo: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO members are unlikely to provide a swift membership plan to Ukraine, instead considering an “upgraded relationship format,” Euroactiv wrote on May 26, citing unnamed sources in NATO.

This new plan would involve setting up a “NATO-Ukraine Council” and opening new paths of cooperation, according to the report.

Currently, the parties meet at the NATO-Ukraine Commission, which serves as a forum for consultation and developing cooperation.

The “upgraded” council format would ensure that Ukraine has a permanent seat at the table and can initiate the meetings when they wish.

This new system could improve intelligence sharing and help coordinate joint exercises, investment in the defense industry, and cooperability between NATO militaries and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

NATO’s foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in Oslo on May 31, and Vilnius will host an Alliance summit in July. The NATO-Ukraine relationship is expected to be high on the agenda.

Ukraine officially applied for NATO membership on Sept. 30, 2022, gathering support from many Central and Eastern European members.

While NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that "Ukraine's rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family," he added that the victory in the war with Russia is a starting point for the membership process.

The big players of the Alliance, such as the U.S., France, and Germany, remain hesitant in regard to the swift accession pathway. Instead, the “upgraded relationship” plan is gaining traction as an alternative, Euroactiv reported.

Stoltenberg says ‘Ukraine will join NATO,’ vows support despite Russia’s ‘reckless nuclear rhetoric’
Brussels – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg vowed on April 3 that the alliance would continue supporting Ukraine despite Russia’s “dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric.” He added that Kyiv can win the war and become a full-fledged NATO member one day. Responding to the Kyiv Independent a…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.