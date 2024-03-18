Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Russian elections, European Union, Josep borrell, Occupied territories
Edit post

EU condemns Russia's illegal election in occupied Ukraine, organizers to 'face consequences'

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 18, 2024 3:51 PM 1 min read
A man registers to vote in Russia's presidential election at a polling station in occupied Donetsk, Russian occupied part of Ukraine, on March 16, 2024. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The results of Russia's election in occupied territories of Ukraine are "null and void," and the election organizers "will face consequences of these illegal actions," Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, said in a statement on behalf of EU member states on March 18.

Russia conducted a pseudo-democratic presidential election on March 15-17 that granted Vladimir Putin, who has been in power since 1999, six more years in office.

The Russian authorities organized the election not only in Russia, but also in regions of Ukraine under Russian occupation, namely parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as Crimea, in violation of international law.

The EU "does not and never will recognize either the holding of these so-called elections," Borrell said. The U.S., U.S., and Canada also denounced Russia for holding the illegal vote.

Russian voters were denied "a real choice" in the presidential elections, which took place in a "highly restricted environment," exacerbated "by Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," Borrell said.

"The shocking death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny in the run-up to the elections is yet another sign of the accelerating and systematic repression," Borrell said.

The EU also "regrets" Russia's decision not to invite OSCE election observers, which goes against Russia's commitments to the OSCE and "has denied Russia's voters and institutions an impartial and independent assessment of these elections."

According to Borrell, the EU "will continue to support the important work of Russian civil society organizations, human rights defenders, and independent media."

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:25 AM

Russia claims Belgorod strike injures 1.

Russian state news agency TASS claimed on March 18 that a morning attack on the city of Belgorod injured one person, marking the third consecutive day of reports of attacks against the city.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.