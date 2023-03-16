Reznikov: Ukraine needs more air defense systems, 1 million rounds of ammunition

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said at a meeting with EU defense ministers in Stockholm that the main priority for Ukraine was more air defense systems and a million rounds of ammunition.

According to Reznikov, Ukraine's current defense needs will be discussed at the meeting. He also emphasized the importance of supplying Ukraine with more tanks so that it can create an "armored fist" that will propel its counteroffensive against Russia.

Western allies have supplied numerous tanks and ammunition to Ukraine, with Germany promising on March 1 that it would increase ammunition production. However, Ukraine has still not received the fighter jets that it has repeatedly asked for.

On March 3, Reznikov expressed his confidence in an interview with German newspaper Bild that the decision to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine would come eventually, even though no Western ally has stepped forward yet to do so yet.



