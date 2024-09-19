The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Drones, War, Ukraine
Edit post

Russia aims to increase drone production tenfold in 2024, Putin claims

by Kateryna Denisova September 19, 2024 7:18 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the United Culture Forum at the Hermitage Hall in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Sep. 12, 2024. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is planning to increase drone production "almost ten times" this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Sept. 19, Kremlin-controlled Interfax news agency reported.

In 2023, the Russian army received about 140,000 drones of different types, according to Putin. This year, Moscow wants to produce 1.4 million, Putin said.

Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing the way wars are fought.

For outnumbered Ukrainian forces, drones have been one of the key weapons to strike Russian warships, naval bases, oil refineries, and airfields inside occupied territories and deep behind Russia's lines.

"The key task is to produce a wide range of unmanned aerial vehicles, to establish mass production of such promising equipment as quickly as possible," the Russian president said at a meeting with Russia's military-industrial commission.

"Along with the development of drones, we also need to examine ways to destroy them with electronic warfare and conventional means."

Moscow wants to design, test, and produce drones using Russian special research and production centers. Russia is also developing naval drones, Putin claimed.

Russia has widely deployed drone capabilities during the war, both on the battlefield and to attack Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Ukraine has proven to be a pioneer in drone technology, with 1 million drones contracted by Ukrainian manufacturers through 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Kyiv has the production capacity to produce more than 3 million drones a year but requires financing from foreign partners, Deputy Strategic Industries Minister Hanna Hvozdiar said.

Despite hype around Ukrainian weapons tech, foreign investors remain gun-shy
Ukraine’s low-budget tech wizardry has stunned Western audiences since the war’s outset. Soldiers operating out of front-line garages have modified donated artillery, rehabbed captured weapons, amped up off-the-shelf drones, and coded software to streamline it all. Given all the attention, a number…
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:00 PM

Polish FM reportedly suggests UN mandate and referendum in Crimea.

"We could put it under a U.N. mandate with a mission to prepare a fair referendum after checking who the legal residents are and so on... And we could postpone it for 20 years," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski suggested as one possible option, according to Interfax-Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.