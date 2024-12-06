This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Institute for the Study of War, War, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Russia's fall offensive cost more than 50 soldiers per square kilometer, ISW says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 6, 2024 10:54 AM 2 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street on April 11, 2022, in Volnovakha in the Donetsk region. The picture was taken during a trip organized by the Russian military. (Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops suffered approximately 53 casualties per square kilometer as they advanced through Ukrainian territory in fall 2024, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Dec. 5.

During September, October, and November 2024, Russian forces captured approximately 2,356 square kilometers of territory, including parts of Ukraine and the Kursk Oblast, at the cost of an estimated 125,800 personnel, the report said.

The British Defense Ministry, citing Ukraine's General Staff, reported a record peak in Russian daily losses during November 2024, averaging 1,523 casualties per day. On Nov. 28 alone, Russia reportedly lost over 2,000 troops in 24 hours.

November marked the fifth consecutive month of rising Russian casualties, with an estimated total of 45,690 soldiers lost during the month. During that period, Russian forces advanced an average of 27.96 square kilometers per day, capturing 839 square kilometers.

ISW previously reported that Russian casualties in September and October 2024 totaled approximately 80,110, resulting in 1,517 square kilometers seized.

The figures could not be verified as Russia does not disclose its casualty rates.

Meduza, an independent Russian outlet, reported on Dec. 4 that Russia's recruitment of contract soldiers may have slowed in the third quarter of 2024.

An estimated 500–600 contracts were signed daily, a number insufficient to offset battlefield losses, which Meduza estimated at 600–750 troops per day, including 200–250 fatalities.

48,000 Russian soldiers may be MIA in Ukraine, Putin’s relative reveals
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivilyova let slip on Nov. 26 that the ministry had received 48,000 applications for DNA tests from relatives seeking information about soldiers missing in action during the war against Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.