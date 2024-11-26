Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Estonia, Western aid, Cyberattack
Edit post

Estonia’s defense chief urges financial aid for Ukraine over foreign troop deployments, The Hill reports

by Olena Goncharova November 26, 2024 7:50 AM 2 min read
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur addresses the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC, US on July 9, 2024. (Drew Angerer / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said during the Halifax International Security Forum that Ukraine needs greater investment in its military production capabilities, not foreign troops on its battlefield.

Speaking to The Hill, Pevkur stressed that Ukraine could manage its defense effectively if supplied with the necessary resources. "As far as I know, Ukrainians can handle all of this, when we can deliver all what they need for fighting with Russia," Pevkur said.

Pevkur highlighted Ukraine’s growing capacity to produce military equipment, including howitzers at six to seven times the rate of France. However, he noted a critical funding gap: "Their industry is really ramping up production... but it only has $15 billion to spend, while its capacity is about $30 billion. So when you don’t have anything to give from your own stockpiles, give them money. It’s a simple message," he told The Hill.

Reflecting on Ukraine’s past counteroffensives, Pevkur called the lack of sufficient equipment during the surprise Kursk incursion in August a missed opportunity.

"There was a huge momentum in this war during the Kursk counteroffensive, but that time, Ukrainians didn’t have enough equipment or enough firepower to push even further," he said. He urged Western allies to commit fully to helping Ukraine achieve victory, rather than merely sustaining its fight.

Pevkur warned that the next six months of political transitions in the U.S. and Europe could embolden adversaries like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

Estonia remains vigilant against potential hybrid attacks, with Pevkur citing suspected Russian cyber attacks, sabotage of Baltic undersea cables, and interference with flight communications as examples of ongoing threats. "We know very clearly what Russia is capable of... That is why the prevention of those kinds of attacks, also reaction to those kinds of attacks, is very, very important," he said.

Lithuania delivers new military aid package to Ukraine
Lithuania has delivered another aid package to Ukraine, Lithuania’s Ministry of National Defense reported on Nov. 24.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Olena Goncharova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.