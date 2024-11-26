Estonia’s defense chief urges financial aid for Ukraine over foreign troop deployments, The Hill reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said during the Halifax International Security Forum that Ukraine needs greater investment in its military production capabilities, not foreign troops on its battlefield.

Speaking to The Hill, Pevkur stressed that Ukraine could manage its defense effectively if supplied with the necessary resources. "As far as I know, Ukrainians can handle all of this, when we can deliver all what they need for fighting with Russia," Pevkur said.

Pevkur highlighted Ukraine’s growing capacity to produce military equipment, including howitzers at six to seven times the rate of France. However, he noted a critical funding gap: "Their industry is really ramping up production... but it only has $15 billion to spend, while its capacity is about $30 billion. So when you don’t have anything to give from your own stockpiles, give them money. It’s a simple message," he told The Hill.

Reflecting on Ukraine’s past counteroffensives, Pevkur called the lack of sufficient equipment during the surprise Kursk incursion in August a missed opportunity.

"There was a huge momentum in this war during the Kursk counteroffensive, but that time, Ukrainians didn’t have enough equipment or enough firepower to push even further," he said. He urged Western allies to commit fully to helping Ukraine achieve victory, rather than merely sustaining its fight.

Pevkur warned that the next six months of political transitions in the U.S. and Europe could embolden adversaries like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

Estonia remains vigilant against potential hybrid attacks, with Pevkur citing suspected Russian cyber attacks, sabotage of Baltic undersea cables, and interference with flight communications as examples of ongoing threats. "We know very clearly what Russia is capable of... That is why the prevention of those kinds of attacks, also reaction to those kinds of attacks, is very, very important," he said.