Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Erdogan: Return of Azovstal defenders now "a positive" in relations with Russia

by Abbey Fenbert July 13, 2023 1:28 AM 2 min read
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey at a press conference at the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 12, 2023. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a press conference that the decision to return the Azovstal defenders to Ukraine did not harm Turkey's relationship with Russia, journalists from European Pravda reported.

The officers, captured by Russian forces while defending the Azovstal steelworks plant in Mariupol, were offered asylum in Turkey after Ukraine and Russia reached a prisoner exchange deal in September.

Erdogan addressed the issue at a press conference following the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 12. According to Erdogan, Turkey agreed to allow the officers to return to Ukraine at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"When we received this request, we handed over these commanders," Erdogan said.

Under the original conditions of the exchange deal, the Azovstal commanders were expected to remain in Turkey until the end of the war. Russian officials claimed that their transfer to Ukraine violated this agreement.

Erdogan said, however, that the move has not damaged relations with Moscow.

"At first, Russia was outraged, and then it turned into a positive thing," Erdogan told reporters.

He said that he expects to discuss the matter at a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in September.

The Azovstal defenders were granted asylum in Turkey in exchange for the release of 55 unnamed Russian officers.  On July 8, the five commanders returned to Ukraine on a plane with President Zelensky.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
