Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Peskov claims Ukraine, Turkey ‘violated’ prisoner exchange agreements on return of Azov commanders

by Alexander Khrebet July 8, 2023 8:57 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and the commanding officers who defended the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on the way to Ukraine on July 8 (Photo: President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed Ukraine and Turkey "violated” prisoner exchange agreements amid the return of Ukrainian commanding officers who defended the Azovstal steel plant from Turkey.

Five Ukrainian commanding officers, Denys Prokopenko, Serhiy Volynskiy, Sviatoslav Palamar, Denys Shleha, and Oleh Khomenko, were to be kept in Turkey as part of an prisoner exchange agreement between Ukraine and Russia.  

Peskov claimed Moscow was "not notified” about the officers' transfer to Ukraine.

However, Ukraine's military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov told Suspilne news outlet that Ukraine returned Azovstal commanders home in accordance with international law.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's administration announced on July 8 that top officers will be returning home from Turkey.

The Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance at the onset of the full-scale Russian invasion, as Ukrainian soldiers valiantly defended.

Russian forces occupied Mariupol in late May 2022. The port city on the Azov Sea was turned scorched earth after almost three-month siege.

Ukraine reached a deal to secure the release Azovstal defenders from Russian captivity in September 2022.

Under the deal, Ukraine got 200 prisoners of war in exchange for Viktor Medvedchuk, Putin's family friend and Ukraine's most high-profile pro-Russian politician. Medvedchuk was arrested in April 2022 on the charges of high treason.

Separately, five top commanders of the Azovstal defense were exchanged for 55 Russian prisoners of war, whose names weren't revealed. After the swap, Zelensky said that the condition is that they will stay in Turkey “until the war ends.”

Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
