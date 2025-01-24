'Enough of Fico' — Slovaks flood the streets in nationwide anti-government protests

This audio is created with AI assistance

Protests erupted in more than 20 Slovak cities on Jan. 24 under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe," targeting the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico, Slovak media Aktuality reported.

Protesters chanted slogans like "Enough of Fico" and "We are Europe," expressing discontent with the prime minister's policies and pro-Russian rhetoric.

Organized by the "Peace to Ukraine" initiative and opposition parties, the demonstrations drew significant crowds, with organizers claiming 60,000 participants in Bratislava's Freedom Square.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these numbers.

Fico, who has been critical of Western support for Ukraine, accused opposition leader Michal Simecka on Jan. 18 of plotting to overthrow the government.

In a Facebook address, Fico claimed that Simecka was "kissing Zelensky’s ring" and pledging support for Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Simecka, leader of the pro-Western Progressive Slovakia party, recently led a delegation of opposition lawmakers to Kyiv on Jan. 17 to reestablish Slovakia's support for Ukraine.

Fico likened the opposition's actions to Ukraine's EuroMaidan Revolution, alleging they were preparing to stage a coup in Bratislava.

Fico's government has faced criticism for its perceived alignment with Russian interests, contrasting with the pro-Western orientation of opposition leaders like Simecka.