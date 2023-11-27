Emergency services rescue nearly 2,000 people stuck in snow in Odesa Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescue teams have helped 1,927 people, including 138 children, reach safety after a heavy snowstorm in Odesa Oblast, Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Nov. 27.

The operation involved 218 emergency service vehicles and over 800 rescuers.

Workers towed 538 vehicles, including 18 buses and 12 ambulances, after they got stuck in the icy conditions.

While "the situation is improving," Kiper warned people not to leave their homes if possible to "give the rescuers, police, energy workers, and utility workers the opportunity to finish their work."

"We are doing everything possible to complete all rescue operations as soon as possible," Kiper said.

Storms, strong wind, and heavy rain and snowfall in much of Ukraine on Nov. 26-27 led to floods, power outages, and traffic problems.

Over 2,000 settlements in 15 oblasts have been left without power supply as of the morning of Nov. 27, the state grid operator Ukrenergo reported.

Several roads in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts were closed due to heavy snow and low visibility, and trucks were prohibited from entering Kyiv.