Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Emergency services rescue nearly 2,000 people stuck in snow in Odesa Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 27, 2023 5:51 PM 1 min read
Workers at the scene following a night of heavy snowfall in Odesa Oblast on Nov. 27, 2023. (Oleh Kiper / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescue teams have helped 1,927 people, including 138 children, reach safety after a heavy snowstorm in Odesa Oblast, Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Nov. 27.

The operation involved 218 emergency service vehicles and over 800 rescuers.

Workers towed 538 vehicles, including 18 buses and 12 ambulances, after they got stuck in the icy conditions.

While "the situation is improving," Kiper warned people not to leave their homes if possible to "give the rescuers, police, energy workers, and utility workers the opportunity to finish their work."

"We are doing everything possible to complete all rescue operations as soon as possible," Kiper said.

Storms, strong wind, and heavy rain and snowfall in much of Ukraine on Nov. 26-27 led to floods, power outages, and traffic problems.

Over 2,000 settlements in 15 oblasts have been left without power supply as of the morning of Nov. 27, the state grid operator Ukrenergo reported.

Several roads in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts were closed due to heavy snow and low visibility, and trucks were prohibited from entering Kyiv.

3 reportedly dead in Odesa, 1 in Crimea due to bad weather
Three people in Odesa and one in Russian-occupied Crimea have reportedly died due to inclement weather, the Odesa Oblast Police and occupation authorities in Crimea said on Nov. 27.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.