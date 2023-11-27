Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

3 reportedly dead in Odesa, 1 in Crimea due to bad weather

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 27, 2023 2:45 PM 2 min read
A car is driving in a strong snowstorm in the center of Odesa, Ukraine on Nov. 26, 2023. (Viacheslav Onyshchenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three people in Odesa and one in Russian-occupied Crimea have reportedly died due to inclement weather, the Odesa Oblast Police and occupation authorities in Crimea said on Nov. 27.

Storms, strong wind, heavy rain, and snowfall hit much of Ukraine on Nov. 26-27, leading to floods, damages to buildings, power outages, and traffic problems.

Over 2,000 settlements in 15 oblasts have been left without power supply as of the morning of Nov. 27, the state grid operator Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

The bodies of three people frozen to death were found in Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa, hit by snowstorms, the regional police told Hromadske news outlet.

The deceased were two men and a woman, likely homeless, according to local media outlet Dumska, citing its sources in law enforcement.

Their bodies were found in different locations of Odesa with no traces of violent death, the sources told Dumska.

A resident of the Crimean village of Morske near Sudak died when he came to the seaside “to look at the waves,” Krym Realii reported, citing a Moscow-installed official within the illegal occupation administration in Crimea.

Seven more people have been reportedly injured in the peninsula, where the adverse weather prompted evacuations of residents.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s increased weapons production may lead to new attacks elsewhere, commander says
Key updates on Nov. 26: * Shmyhal: Russia sold $1 billion worth of Ukrainian grain on world markets * Polish truckers to start round-the-clock blockade of border crossing on Nov. 27 * Media: Ukraine retaliated against Russia’s mass attack with drones * ISW: Russian forces advancing in Avdiivka…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.