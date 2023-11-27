3 reportedly dead in Odesa, 1 in Crimea due to bad weather

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three people in Odesa and one in Russian-occupied Crimea have reportedly died due to inclement weather, the Odesa Oblast Police and occupation authorities in Crimea said on Nov. 27.

Storms, strong wind, heavy rain, and snowfall hit much of Ukraine on Nov. 26-27, leading to floods, damages to buildings, power outages, and traffic problems.

Over 2,000 settlements in 15 oblasts have been left without power supply as of the morning of Nov. 27, the state grid operator Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

The bodies of three people frozen to death were found in Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa, hit by snowstorms, the regional police told Hromadske news outlet.

The deceased were two men and a woman, likely homeless, according to local media outlet Dumska, citing its sources in law enforcement.

Their bodies were found in different locations of Odesa with no traces of violent death, the sources told Dumska.

A resident of the Crimean village of Morske near Sudak died when he came to the seaside “to look at the waves,” Krym Realii reported, citing a Moscow-installed official within the illegal occupation administration in Crimea.

Seven more people have been reportedly injured in the peninsula, where the adverse weather prompted evacuations of residents.