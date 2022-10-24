Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Elon Musk: Starlink to work in Ukraine regardless of Pentagon funding

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 24, 2022 1:27 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said before the U.S. Department of Defense came back with an answer regarding taking over funding for Ukraine's use of Starlink satellites, he told Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tha "SpaceX would not turn off Starlink even if (the Pentagon) refused to provide funding," according to his Oct. 24.

Fedorov confirmed his claim, adding that the technology was "critically important for Ukraine."

On Oct. 14, CNN reported that Elon Musk's SpaceX had asked Pentagon to take over funding for Ukraine's use of Starlink, which SpaceX claimed would cost more than $120 million for the rest of 2022. So far, roughly 20,000 Starlink satellite units have been donated to Ukraine, according to CNN.

On the same day, Fedorov wrote that Elon Musk was "among the world's top private donors supporting Ukraine," while Starlink was "an essential element" of Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

On Oct. 4, Musk posted a poll on Twitter proposing a several-point plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine. He suggested that Crimea should be recognized as a part of Russia, Ukraine must stay neutral and Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts should hold a vote "under U.N. supervision" on whether they want to be a part of Russia or Ukraine.

This "plan" was seen as heavily pro-Russian and caused a storm of replies from Ukrainians and supporters of Ukraine.

Musk claims he 'still supports Ukraine' as Zelensky drags him on Twitter for pro-Russian statement
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
