CNN: Elon Musk’s SpaceX asks Pentagon to pay for Starlink in Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
October 14, 2022 7:12 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
CNN reported citing documents the journalists obtained, that last month Elon Musk’s SpaceX sent a letter to the Pentagon saying it can no longer continue to fund the Starlink service as it has. In the letter, it was requested that the Pentagon take over funding for Ukraine’s use of Starlink, which SpaceX claims would cost more than $120 million for the rest of the year and could cost close to $400 million for the next 12 months. So far roughly 20,000 Starlink satellite units have been donated to Ukraine, according to CNN.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.