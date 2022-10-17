CNN reported citing documents the journalists obtained, that last month Elon Musk’s SpaceX sent a letter to the Pentagon saying it can no longer continue to fund the Starlink service as it has. In the letter, it was requested that the Pentagon take over funding for Ukraine’s use of Starlink, which SpaceX claims would cost more than $120 million for the rest of the year and could cost close to $400 million for the next 12 months. So far roughly 20,000 Starlink satellite units have been donated to Ukraine, according to CNN.