Eight-year-old girl creates illustration for European Space Agency’s rocket

The agency chose a drawing by eight-year-old Ukrainian Yarina Zakalyuzhna to decorate its Ariane 5 heavy-lift rocket during its 2023 mission to Jupiter.

Zakalyuzhna’s illustration will be printed on a giant sticker and placed on the tip of the rocket. Ariane 5 will take eight years to reach Jupiter and spend three years investigating the planet and three of its largest moons.

Zakalyuzhna’s drawing was chosen out of submissions by more than 600 children from 63 countries.