Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Eco-activist Greta Thunberg visits Ukraine, meets Zelensky

by Martin Fornusek June 29, 2023 7:49 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets the members of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War in Ukraine, including Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Swedish ex-minister Margot Wallström, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Gautala, and former Irish President Mary Robinson, June 29, 2023. (Photo credit: President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Ukraine to discuss the ecological consequences of the Kakhovka dam destruction with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the President's Office informed on June 29.

Zelensky hosted a meeting of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War, which, along with Thunberg, included Swedish former foreign minister Margot Wallström, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Gautala, and former Irish President Mary Robinson.

Zelensky said the Working Group should study the consequences of the Kakhovka dam destruction, including civilian deaths and damage to agriculture and biodiversity in southern Ukraine.

"It is important to propose a set of concrete measures to help Ukrainians from temporarily occupied settlements. These are our people, who should receive the necessary support at such a difficult moment," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Russia should bear full responsibility for the crime of ecocide in Ukraine.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg arrives in Ukraine together with the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War, on June 29, 2023. (Photo credit: President's Office)

Thunberg thanked for the invitation and said she will involve representatives of environmental organizations in the tasks of the Working Group in Ukraine in order to draw attention to the consequences of the war.

Zelensky addressed the world's environmental protection community on June 8, stressing that Russia needs to bear responsibility for the ecocide it caused through the Kakhovka dam destruction.

On June 15, Thunberg attended a rally against ecocide in Ukraine held in Bonn, Germany.

"All I can say (to Ukrainians): We support you, peace is near, we see everything that is happening. The attention of the whole world is now focused on Ukraine and Russia. We will not stand idly by. Be strong, we are with you," the eco-activist said at the rally.

After Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam on June 6, Ukraine's south has suffered massive floods and a large-scale humanitarian and environmental crisis. This included pollution of water and soil, death of animal and plant life, and drying of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 11 – Russia’s destruction of Ukrainian dam, and catastrophic flood it caused
Episode #11 of our weekly video podcast “This Week in Ukraine” is dedicated to Russia’s destruction of Ukraine’s Kakhovka dam, and the catastrophic flood it caused. Host Anastasiia Lapatina is joined by the Kyiv Independent reporter Igor Kossov. Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple,…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.