Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Eastern Grouping: Russia concentrates over 50,000 troops in Bakhmut area

by Daria Shulzhenko September 17, 2023 1:17 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier places a stick in the field to orient the mortar, in the direction of the Bakhmut front line in Donetsk Oblast, on Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has concentrated 52,000 troops in the area near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, Eastern Force Grouping press officer Illia Yevlash said on Ukrainian TV on Sept. 17.

According to Yevlash, Russia has also concentrated around 274 tanks, over 1,000 armored fighting vehicles, 150 artillery systems, and more than 120 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in the area.

Yevlash also said that Ukrainian forces are progressing on the southern flank of Bakhmut, pushing the Russian troops out of the previously occupied positions.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

On Sept. 15, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed the liberation of Donetsk Oblast's Andriivka, a small settlement located around three kilometers south of the embattled Klishchiivka and less than 10 kilometers south of occupied Bakhmut.

According to the 3rd Assault Brigade, Ukrainian forces dealt a devastating blow to the Russian 72nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade during the battle for Andriivka.

The 3rd Brigade also reported that the Russian formation lost its chief of intelligence, three commanders, almost all of its infantry, including officers, and a significant amount of equipment.

"As a result of a fulminant operation, the Russian garrison of Andriivka was surrounded, cut off from the main forces, and destroyed," the brigade wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine liberates Andriivka; fighting ongoing in Klishchiivka
Key developments on Sept. 15: * General Staff confirms liberation of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast * Russia attempts to destroy Ukrainian bombers overnight; Ukraine downs all 17 drones * Ukraine’s military says Russia accidentally dropped aerial bomb on occupied Nova Kakhovka * Belgium to train U…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.