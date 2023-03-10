Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
DTEK: Energy restored to Kyiv and Odesa oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 10, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Energy has been fully restored to residents in Kyiv and Odesa oblasts following Russia's mass missile strike against Ukraine on March 9, according to Ukraine's private energy company DTEK.

The General Staff reported on March 10 that Russia launched a total of 95 missiles at Ukraine in its latest attack, making it one of the largest missile strikes in recent weeks. Energy infrastructure sites throughout the country were the primary targets.

Following the full restoration of power, DTEK announced the cancellation of emergency power shutdowns in Kyiv.

DTEK specialists worked throughout the night to restore the electrical supply in Odesa Oblast. However, DTEK has cautioned that emergency power shutdowns may still be necessary during peak hours.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.