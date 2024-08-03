Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Rostov Oblast, Morozovsk airbase, Oryol Oblast, Drone attacks
Edit post

Drones hit warehouses, fuel tanks in Rostov Oblast, official says

by Abbey Fenbert August 3, 2024 4:39 AM 1 min read
Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, June 16, 2023. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

An overnight drone strike caused damage to targets in Russia's Rostov and Oryol oblasts on Aug. 3, according to the governors of the respective regions and local Telegram news channels.

Residents in Rostov Oblast reported hearing explosions in Rostov-on-Don, Bataysk, and Morozovsk. Locals also reported a fire at the Morozovsk military airfield. Fuel tanks reportedly caught fire in the region's Kamensky district.

"As a result of a massive UAV attack, a number of storage facilities in the Kamensky and Morozovsky districts were damaged," Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev said.

"Emergency services are extinguishing the fires. Information about the victims is being clarified."

In Oryol Oblast, Russian forces reportedly intercepted the drone attack via electronic warfare. Governor Andrey Klychkov said that two drones struck a residential building in the region's Bolkhovsky district.

Ukrainian forces targeted the Morozovsk airfield with at least 70 drones in a mass attack on June 13. A previous strike on the airbase in April destroyed six military aircraft. The airfield is located some 180 kilometers (111 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Starstreak missiles in the hands of Ukraine’s soldiers – here’s why they’re so deadly
Ukraine’s Armed Forces announced on July 23 that another batch of its soldiers were in the U.K., learning how to use possibly the best-named weapon on the battlefield – Starstreak. “The Starstreak missile travels at more than three times the speed of sound and can hit a target multiple times
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:46 PM
Video

Street culture unites displaced people in Lviv.

As Russia's war in Ukraine rages on, millions have been forced to flee their towns, leaving behind their homes and communities. In Lviv, one center for internally displaced persons brings people together and rebuilds bonds through street culture.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.