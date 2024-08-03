Drones hit warehouses, fuel tanks in Rostov Oblast, official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

An overnight drone strike caused damage to targets in Russia's Rostov and Oryol oblasts on Aug. 3, according to the governors of the respective regions and local Telegram news channels.

Residents in Rostov Oblast reported hearing explosions in Rostov-on-Don, Bataysk, and Morozovsk. Locals also reported a fire at the Morozovsk military airfield. Fuel tanks reportedly caught fire in the region's Kamensky district.

"As a result of a massive UAV attack, a number of storage facilities in the Kamensky and Morozovsky districts were damaged," Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev said.

"Emergency services are extinguishing the fires. Information about the victims is being clarified."

In Oryol Oblast, Russian forces reportedly intercepted the drone attack via electronic warfare. Governor Andrey Klychkov said that two drones struck a residential building in the region's Bolkhovsky district.

Ukrainian forces targeted the Morozovsk airfield with at least 70 drones in a mass attack on June 13. A previous strike on the airbase in April destroyed six military aircraft. The airfield is located some 180 kilometers (111 miles) from the Ukrainian border.