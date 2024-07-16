Skip to content
News Feed, Kursk Oblast, Drone attacks, Russia, Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Edit post

Drone drops munitions on factory in Russia's Kursk Oblast, authorities say

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 16, 2024 10:30 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of an alleged drone strike in Russia's Kursk Oblast on July 16, 2024. (Acting Governor Alexei Smirnov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone dropped explosives on a factory in the Russian town of Korenovo, Kursk Oblast, acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said on July 16.

The resulting explosion caused a fire that first responders were working to extinguish, Smirnov said at 12:32 a.m. local time. He claimed that no factory workers were injured in the fire.

Separately, Smirnov said that a Ukrainian drone dropped explosives on the town of Tyotkino, located some 70 kilometers (43 miles) from Korenovo. Smirnov claimed that the explosives landed on a house and injured its resident.

Ukrainian authorities have not publicly commented on either of these claims, and the Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify them.

Kursk Oblast lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast. As with other Russian regions bordering Ukraine, it has been reportedly struck numerous times by drones or other long-range weapons in recent months.

Russia claims to down 20 Ukrainian drones in Kursk
Russian air defense units on June 3 allegedly intercepted 20 Ukrainian drones in the southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, according to regional governor Alexei Smirnov.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
