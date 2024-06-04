Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Kursk Oblast, Belgorod Oblast, Russia-Ukraine border
Edit post

Russia claims to down 20 Ukrainian drones in Kursk

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 4, 2024 3:19 AM 2 min read
A military truck with the letter Z, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, rides past a sign that reads "Kursk, the city of military glory" near the Russian city of Kursk in May 2023. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian air defense units on June 3 allegedly intercepted 20 Ukrainian drones in the southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, according to regional governor Alexei Smirnov.

Smirnov said via Telegram that Ukrainian forces reportedly targeted four villages in the region using attack drones and helicopters. No injuries were reported.

In the neighboring Belgorod Oblast to the southeast, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that air defense units had downed "several airborne targets," resulting in some damage to the roofs of several buildings.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented. The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify the reports.

Russia has been reporting drone attacks against its border regions for several months.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Claims of rocket or drone attacks against the region have recently become a common occurrence after anti-Kremlin Russian militias' incursions into the border areas.

The U.S. gave Ukraine permission to use American weapons to strike targets in Russia across the border from both Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts, Michael Carpenter, senior director for Europe at the U.S. National Security Council, told the TSN news program on May 31.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's president spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that Washington had lifted the ban on strikes with U.S.-supplied weapons inside Russia near the border with Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukraine war latest: US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend global peace summit in Biden’s place
Key updates on June 3: * US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend global peace summit * Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast kills 2, including 12-year-old boy * UK military chief confident Ukraine will win the war, but allies must ‘maintain support’ * Restarting Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ’diff…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:55 AM

Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 18 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 3. No casualties were reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.