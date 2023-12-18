Governor: Explosions reported in Poltava Oblast's Kremenchuk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were recorded at an industrial facility in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, on Dec. 18, Governor Filip Pronin said.

No casualties are reported, and all relevant services are working on the site, the governor added.

Pronin did not state the cause of the explosion, and no further details were provided. No air raid siren was reported in Poltava Oblast during the day.

Ukrainian officials do not always disclose the consequences of Russian strikes if strategic targets come under attack.

The region in the center of Ukraine was targeted several times by Russian drones and missiles in November.

In a missile strike against the Myrhorod district on Nov. 4, two people were injured and one killed.