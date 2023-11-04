Governor: 1 dead, 2 injured after Russian forces launch missile at Poltava Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

One woman was killed, and at least two people were injured after Russian forces launched a missile attack at Poltava Oblast, Governor Filip Pronin reported on Nov. 4.

According to Pronin, two children are among the injured.

Missile fragments damaged several residential buildings in the Myrhorod district. All relevant services are working on-site following the attack, Pronin added.

Russian forces also launched attacks at Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson oblasts on Nov. 4, targeting an infrastructure facility in the former.