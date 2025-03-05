The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Drone coalition mobilizes over $2 billion to boost Ukraine's defense, ministry says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2025 3:50 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers prepare FPV kamikaze drones for combat flightPilots of the "Peaky Blinders" division of FPV kamikaze drones prepare drones for a combat flight in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on May 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The drone coalition has received over 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in assistance from partners in the first year of its operation, the Defense Ministry announced on March 5.

The allied initiative, co-headed by the U.K. and Latvia, was launched in January 2024 to bolster Ukraine's arsenal of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which became a crucial capability on the battlefield. Nearly 20 countries joined the coalition as of late 2024.

"The main goal of the coalition is to provide the Ukrainian Defense Forces with drones and strengthen the defense industry of Ukraine and partner countries to create a technological advantage over... (Russia) in the long term," the statement read.

Kyiv employs long-range drones to strike deep into Russian territory, targeting military infrastructure such as airfields, oil refineries, and logistical hubs.

On Feb. 9, the Defense Ministry launched the "Drone Line" initiative to accelerate drone deployment on the battlefield.

Ukraine has also developed long-range missile-drone hybrids, such as the Palianytsia and Peklo models, featuring turbojet engines as alternatives to cruise missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a target of producing at least 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.

‘Don’t try to build a whole new drone:’ How one Ukrainian wartime startup got into quantum encryption — and the West
One Ukrainian startup has rebuilt the humble walkie-talkie to weather the waves of modern electronic war with Russia. With thousands of Ukrainian soldiers already using their handheld comms devices, NATO is tuning in. Himera, the walkie-talkie startup in question is about to get a new layer of encr…
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

