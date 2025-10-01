KI logo
Ukrainian drone kills member of Russian occupation administration in Kherson Oblast, Kremlin proxy claims

by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukrainian drone kills member of Russian occupation administration in Kherson Oblast, Kremlin proxy claims
The aftermath of an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on collaborator Volodymyr Leontiev on Oct. 1, 2025. (Volodymyr Saldo / Telegram)

Editor’s note: The story is being updated.

A Ukrainian drone on Oct. 1 killed Volodymyr Leontiev, a Russian-installed official in the occupied town of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, according to Volodymyr Saldo, the Moscow-appointed head of the partially-occupied region.

Leontiev was wounded in the attack and died in the hospital later in the day, according to Saldo.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack. The Kyiv Independent has reached out to Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) for comment.

Leontiev, 61, previously served as the head of the Russian-installed administration in the town of Nova Kakhovka, taking the position in April 2022 — shortly after Russian forces seized control of the area.

That same year, Ukrainian authorities named Leontiev as a suspect in a criminal case involving collaboration with Russian forces and the abduction of Ukrainian journalist Oleh Baturin.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Wednesday, October 1
