Drone attacks reported in Russian city of Kursk

Drones were downed over the western Russian city of Kursk overnight on June 2, Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoyt said in a Telegram post.

"Tonight the air defense system near Kursk shot down several Ukrainian drones," Starovoyt wrote. Kyiv has not denied or confirmed the drone strike. Ukraine does not usually comment on attacks within Russia or in Russian occupied territories.

In a separate, earlier message on Telegram on June 1, Starovoyt said that "drone munition" had been dropped on a substation in the village of Gogolevka in Kursk Oblast, resulting in power blackouts.

The governor also alleged on May 23 that a drone had dropped an explosive device on an electrical substation in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Reports of fires, explosions, and other acts of sabotage within Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow have become more frequent in recent months, possibly in connection with Ukraine's upcoming counteroffensive.