Drone allegedly targets electrical substation in Russia's Kursk Oblast

A drone allegedly dropped an explosive device on an electrical substation in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Governor Roman Starovoyt reported on May 23.

According to Starovoyt, the villages of Plekhovo, Guevo, and Gornal were left without electricity as a result. Repair work on the electrical substation is underway, he said.

No casualties were reported.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about fires, explosions, and other acts of sabotage within Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow. While Russia often blames Ukraine for such incidents, Kyiv doesn't claim responsibility.