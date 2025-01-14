Drone attack damages industrial facility in Russia’s Saratov region

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A drone attack overnight on Jan. 14 caused damage to an industrial facility in the city of Engels, located in Russia's Saratov region. Local authorities have not disclosed further details about the targeted site.

Engels lies around 600 kilometers (370 miles) from the front lines in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify information.

Roman Busargin, governor of the Saratov region, confirmed via his official Telegram channel that the attack had impacted an industrial enterprise in Engels, but did not specify which facility was affected.

Several explosions were heard in the area, according to local reports from Russian Telegram channels.

Mikhail Isayev, the acting head of Engels district, said that schools in the city would switch to remote learning due to the ongoing threat of further drone strikes.

The airports in the cities of Kazan, Kaluga, Saratov, and Tambov have suspended flights following Ukrainian drone attack.