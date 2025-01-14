Drones target Russia's Tula region, local media says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard overnight on Jan. 14 in the city of Aleksin, Tula Oblast in an alleged mass drone attack, local media reported. Tula region, home to over 1.5 million people, is located south of Moscow.

Residents heard at least 10 explosions in different parts if the city. Local Governor Dmitry Milyaev claimed there were no casualties. The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Hours earlier a chemical plant in Russia's Bryansk Oblast was reportedly damaged in an aerial attack on the eve of Jan. 13.

Aleksin is located some 129.5 kilometers (80.5 miles) from Moscow, indicating increased strikes deeper into Russian territory.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets inside Russian territory in an attempt to reduce Russia's capability to wage war against Ukraine.