Drones target Russia's Tula region, local media says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn January 14, 2025 3:57 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A banner bearing the letter Z, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, on a building in Tula Oblast in March, 2023. (Photo by Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
Explosions were heard overnight on Jan. 14 in the city of Aleksin, Tula Oblast in an alleged mass drone attack, local media reported. Tula region, home to over 1.5 million people, is located south of Moscow.

Residents heard at least 10 explosions in different parts if the city. Local Governor Dmitry Milyaev claimed there were no casualties. The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Hours earlier a chemical plant in Russia's Bryansk Oblast was reportedly damaged in an aerial attack on the eve of Jan. 13.

Aleksin is located some 129.5 kilometers (80.5 miles) from Moscow, indicating increased strikes deeper into Russian territory.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets inside Russian territory in an attempt to reduce Russia's capability to wage war against Ukraine.

Bryansk chemical plant hit in aerial attack, Russian media says
The Bryansk chemical plant produces gunpowder and explosives and is a key enterprise of the Russian military, according to Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s counter-disinformation center.
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
