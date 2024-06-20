Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Border security, Hungary-Ukraine border, Ihor Klymenko, Interior Ministry
Edit post

Dozens try to illegally cross border every day, interior minister says

by Martin Fornusek June 20, 2024 11:16 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Armed servicemen of the Dilove border guard unit accompanied by a German Shepherd dog wade through the dense carpet of the plant covering a rocky slope while on patrol at the Ukraine-Romania border in the Marmaroskyi Massif of the Carpathian Mountains, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine, Oct. 10, 2018. (Markiian Lyseiko/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Dozens of people try to illegally cross Ukraine's border into the EU every day, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) published on June 20.

Men of the conscription age are prohibited from leaving the country during martial law, save for several exceptions. Many attempt to reach neighboring countries in spite of that, hoping to avoid mobilization.

"We are talking about dozens of people every day. Sometimes 10, sometimes 20, sometimes 30," Klymenko said in the interview.

"This includes not only those who try to swim across the Tysa River or go through the forest or the mountains but also those who try to use fake documents at checkpoints."

According to the minister, the latter example represents 15% of all cases.

Several men had been found dead while attempting the perilous crossing across the Tysa River, which runs along the borders of Ukraine, Hungary, Romania, or through the mountains.

Klymenko said that Ukrainian authorities are "technically ill-equipped" to fully close the border with the EU for those citizens who try to cross illegally. He refused to provide overall statistics but rejected that the number of people who crossed or attempted to cross would reach tens of thousands.

Romanian police told RFE/RL in May that about 11,000 Ukrainian men have illegally crossed the border into Romania since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

According to Klymenko, negotiations with EU countries on the return of men who illegally left Ukraine are ongoing, but no such plans are being put forward in European capitals.

The minister also said that cross-border smuggling has dropped by around 30-40% as smugglers began instead illegally transporting people across the border.

Some countries, like Lithuania or Poland, voiced support for helping Ukraine bring back its military-aged men living abroad but rejected the possibility of forcibly deporting them.

32 Ukrainians reportedly detained in Hungary after illegal border crossing
Hungary detained 32 Ukrainians who illegally crossed the border by a truck in Zakarpattia Oblast, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said on national television on June 10.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:06 PM

Russia considering changes to nuclear doctrine, Putin claims.

Russia is considering changes to its nuclear doctrine due to developments "related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons," Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed while speaking on June 20 in Vietnam, a day after his visit to North Korea.
3:04 PM

Romania to send Patriot defense system to Ukraine.

Romania's Supreme Council of National Defense members decided to donate the Patriot system to Kyiv in view of the "deteriorating security situation" in Ukraine amid Russia's intensified attacks, the statement read.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.