News Feed, Hungary, Zakarpattia Oblast, State Border Guard, Ukraine
32 Ukrainians reportedly detained in Hungary after illegal border crossing

by Kateryna Denisova June 10, 2024 12:17 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Armed servicemen of the Dilove border guard unit accompanied by a German Shepherd dog wade through the dense carpet of the plant covering a rocky slope while on patrol at the Ukraine-Romania border in the Marmaroskyi Massif of the Carpathian Mountains, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine, Oct. 10, 2018. (Markiian Lyseiko/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Hungary detained 32 Ukrainians who illegally crossed the border by a truck in Zakarpattia Oblast, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said on national television on June 10.

The confirmation came after reports that a Gaz-66 truck broke through the border at the Kosyno and Velyka Byihan section on June 9 and entered Hungary.

Ukrainian border guards spotted the movement of the vehicle near the border with technical means and subsequently found tracks in the direction of the Hungarian border, Demchenko said.

"The vehicle's affiliation with any military formation has not been confirmed, although it was recorded that the car had black license plates," the spokesperson said.

Ukrainian border guards detained several men who may be involved in the illegal crossing of the border, Demchenko added.

No further details were disclosed.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, there have been multiple reports of men attempting to illegally flee Ukraine, including by swimming the Tysa River, which flows along the border with Hungary, Romania, and Moldova.

Men of draft age are banned from leaving the country during martial law, with several exemptions.

Ukrainian men abroad can now register for military service at foreign consulates
Ukrainian conscripts and reservists living abroad for more than three months can now register for military service at foreign consulates, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced on June 7.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
