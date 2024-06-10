32 Ukrainians reportedly detained in Hungary after illegal border crossing

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary detained 32 Ukrainians who illegally crossed the border by a truck in Zakarpattia Oblast, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said on national television on June 10.

The confirmation came after reports that a Gaz-66 truck broke through the border at the Kosyno and Velyka Byihan section on June 9 and entered Hungary.

Ukrainian border guards spotted the movement of the vehicle near the border with technical means and subsequently found tracks in the direction of the Hungarian border, Demchenko said.

"The vehicle's affiliation with any military formation has not been confirmed, although it was recorded that the car had black license plates," the spokesperson said.

Ukrainian border guards detained several men who may be involved in the illegal crossing of the border, Demchenko added.

No further details were disclosed.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, there have been multiple reports of men attempting to illegally flee Ukraine, including by swimming the Tysa River, which flows along the border with Hungary, Romania, and Moldova.

Men of draft age are banned from leaving the country during martial law, with several exemptions.